Police Detain Tanzanian Headed for Somalia to Join Al Shabaab

Police at the Kenya-Somalia border intercepted a Tanzanian national who was headed to join terror group al Shabaab.

Ally Himili Hussein, 22 was nabbed at the Liboi border as he walked towards Somalia direction on January 13.

He said he was headed for Dhobley in Somalia, which is under the command of the terror group.

Preliminary interrogation indicated he entered Kenya through Lungalunga border crossing point on January 10, 2024.

He was to stay in Kenya for six months.

He said he was going to Somalia for the first time.

He provided conflicting reasons for heading to Somalia and the passport had an endorsement of a Kenyan visa of six months.

A search was conducted of his two small bags and recovered religious literature both Islamic and Christian, five Tanzanian sim cards (two Vodacom, one Halotel, two Airtel), one Infinix phone with Safaricom sim cards, and a Tanzanite debit card. He was handed over to anti terror police for grilling.

This is the latest arrest to be made in the area involving a foreigner.

Police say collaboration between security agencies and the local population in the North has gained traction and the locals are now more open and free to share information with the local authorities.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue sharing information with relevant security agencies,” said regional commissioner John Otieno.

Members of the public have also been urged to be vigilant at all times and report to the police any suspicious persons, activities and unattended luggage.

Police said there is a trend that they have noted with recruits travelling to join either al Shabaab or Daesh, that they are provided with travel arrangements avoiding communications while on the way or asking people about the route to avoid raising suspicion.

The security agencies further cautioned Public Service Vehicle operators to be alert and share any information on the movement of suspicious foreigners.

“The ongoing war against terrorism by the security agencies continues to frustrate the recruitment and facilitation of recruits destined to Somalia to join al-Shabaab,” a police report said.

Security agencies have increased their surveillance and investigations that of late has seen swift arrests of youth travelling to join terror groups and cells in Somalia.

Some of the foreigners joining the terror groups are usually used as suicide bombers in various places, officials say.

Kenya has been a victim of such attacks in the past that left many dead.