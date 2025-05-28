Police explain how Juja MP Koimburi abduction was staged 

At least three suspects were arrested as police demonstrated how Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi staged his abduction in Kiambu.

Police said he staged the abduction for political gains and to avoid arrest over a land fraud case he is facing.

The MP is admitted to the hospital, where police said they believe he is enjoying a five-course meal to avoid being questioned and arrested over a land matter.

“This was staged for political gains and to avoid being arrested over a land fraud matter that is under investigation,” said Director of DCI Mohamed Amin.

Amin together with Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja and his deputies Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli addressed a media conference to explain how the drama began on Sunday and ended the following day.

They said Koimburi was not abducted nor tortured as he claimed.

The police intend to press charges on him.

Among those arrested is the constituency fund chairman Peter Kiratu, Cyrus Kieru Muhia and Karanja Gatana.

According to Kanja, Peter Kiratu, the Juja CDF Chairman, stated that on May 25, 2025, he attended a church service at Full Gospel Church, Mugutha, with the MP.

“As they were leaving, a silver Subaru Forester approached the main entrance, and two heavily built men bundled the MP into the vehicle. He reported the incident at Mugutha Police Station.”

“Additionally, on May 26 2025, he received a call from the MP’s daughter, Wanjiru, informing him that the MP had been found in a coffee farm in Juja. They then took the MP to Plainsview Hospital, Ruiru, for first aid before he was referred to Karen Hospital for further treatment,” said Kanja.

Cyrus Kieru Muhia an ally of Koimburi who r u n s a supermarket at Kahawa West Area stated that on May 24, 2025, he received a call from Peter Kiratu CDF Chairman requesting the use of his Subaru Forester Registration number KDG 803B to transport

additional security personnel for the MP during an event at Full Gospel Church, Mugutha, and he agreed.

“On 25 May 2025, Kiratu instructed him to go to his homestead in Mugutha, where he met a man named Gatana (driving Kiratu’s vehicle, Reg. No. KBP 096W) Honda CRV along with three unknown men. They proceeded to the church to familiarize themselves with the route before returning.”

Later, according to Kanja, Kiratu called and instructed him to drive his Subaru Forester with two men towards the church.

“Upon arrival, the two men exited quickly, and he heard screams as the MP was forced into the vehicle. They drove towards Jacaranda Coffee Research via Kambogo Road, where the MP instructed them to stop near a waiting Honda CRV (Reg. No. KBP 096W), belonging to Kiratu.”

“Cyrus was left with the two men, who warned him not to disclose any information to the police,” said Kanja.

The police have managed to recover the two vehicles used in the operation.

Additionally, one suspect, Karanja Gatana, has been arrested and allegedly admitted to dropping the MP at a hotel where he had refreshments and spent the night with the two abductors on May 25, 2025 following the alleged abduction.

He added that, on May 26, 2025, while using Kiratu’s vehicle, he picked up the MP from the hotel and took him to the scene where they claimed he had been dumped.

“Before the MP exited the vehicle, he helped him tear his clothes to fake evidence of torture by the alleged abductors,” said Kanja.

The police have interrogated the management of the hotel and visited the room where he spent as part of the probe into the issue.

They also talked to at least eight other witnesses in the saga.

Kanja added they have been unable to interrogate the MP over the incident as he is still admitted at the Karen Hospital.

The incident has taken a new twist and left the MP with an egg on the face.

Kanja said they intend to interrogate the MP and any other individuals involved before they take further action.

“There are crimes that have been detected and definitely we will take further action,” he said.

Amin demonstrated how the number plate of the car used in the alleged abduction was concealed using a cello tape to avoid detection. The one appearing on it belonged to a Toyota salon car.

“We later forensically realized the plate had been tampered with and the real one belonged to the Subaru Forester and co-owned by a bank and one of the suspects in custody,” he said.

Kanja said the whole drama was staged as he also questioned how Koimburi’s associates knew exactly where to find him, noting that he was driven to the hospital in his own vehicle.

“They confirmed that the vehicle used to transport him, registration number KCJ 660P, belonged to Hon. George Koimburi and was driven by Frida Njeri, who was also the first responder at the alleged crime scene,” stated the police boss.

Opposition leaders led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited Koimburi at Karen Hospital, strongly rejecting suggestions that the MP staged his own abduction.

“Those who are saying that mheshimiwa abducted himself are just creating a false narrative,” said Kalonzo on Tuesday.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi added: “Kanja you can tell that story to the birds because it doesn’t make sense. Abductions in this country must stop.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Tuesday called for an immediate parliamentary inquiry into the mysterious disappearance and reappearance of Koimburi, amid growing unease over the safety of lawmakers and rising national security threats.