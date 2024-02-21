Police Fatally Shoot Four Suspects in Separate Botched Robberies in Nairobi

Four suspects were killed in separate incidents of botched robberies in Nairobi as police stepped up their war on armed crime.

A fifth suspect was lynched by a mob in the city in a botched robbery incident at a private school. Police said they recovered a pistol with three bullets from one of the scenes, which happened on Wednesday morning.

The first incident happened in Kasarani area where a group of about four had been attacking and robbing pedestrians on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were attacking and robbing pedestrians and motorists headed for work. Police chased the gang after noticing them and tried to escape while shooting at them.

The team managed to shoot and fell two while two others managed to escape on foot. A pistol was found on them.

Elsewhere along Lang’ata Road, a gang raided a yard and tried to steal a battery from a lorry that had been parked there.

A guard on duty who tried to stop them was attacked and stabbed in the stomach with a pair scissors that the gang of three had.

According to police, the guard raised alarm in the Wednesday morning incident alerting police who were on patrol.

The officers rushed to the scene and found the gang escaping with the battery and shot at them killing the two. Another suspect managed to escape.

The injured guard was rushed to hospital in serious condition, police said.

And in Riruta, a mob stoned and killed a suspect who had tried to steal a water tank from a school. A teacher who was in the compound heard the commotion on Tuesday morning and raised alarm alerting the neighbours who rushed there and caught up with one of the suspects.

The mob stoned him to death while the accomplice managed to escape on foot.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Police say they have enhanced operations to address incidents of crimes recorded in some estates.