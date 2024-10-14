Police Fatally Shoot Suspect in Botched Robbery in Kayole

A suspected thug was on Sunday morning shot and killed in a botched robbery incident in Kayole area, Nairobi.

The incident happened in Mwengenye area along the Nairobi River, police said. A team of police officers on patrol said they heard screams and responded there.

They then saw two suspects running towards Rhemu flats and gave a chase while demanding their surrender. Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the gang defied the orders prompting the police to open fire. He said one of the suspects was fatally wounded while the other disappeared into the darkness.

On a quick search of the deceased body, a toy pistol, a knife tacked on the waist, and two mobile phones were recovered, police said.

The body of an unknown male adult aged around 25 years was taken to the City mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Elsewhere in Merti, Isiolo, a 50-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded in a robbery of livestock. Gunmen raided Dadacha-anan area and opened fire at herders before driving off with 33 cows towards Samburu direction.

During the attack a herder namely Mamo aged 50 suffered a gunshot injury on his right thigh. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition as police responded to the scene.

The area is among those under multi-agency operations over persistent gun attacks by bandits. The other areas include Turkana, Meru, Marsabit, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and Samburu.

The attacks have negatively impacted on development at large. The government has rolled various projects to help in growing the area.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said cattle rustling in Northern Kenya has over the years become an organised criminal enterprise responsible for deaths, poverty and displacement.

“Its impacts are severe. It deprives pastoral communities of their economic mainstay and aggravates the conditions of poverty in the rangelands, fueling communal grievances and revenge attacks,” he said.

To dismantle the infrastructure of cattle rustlers and facilitators he said, the government is sustaining the war on banditry and its perpetrators, enablers, benefactors and beneficiaries by making banditry a painful venture, ensuring recovery of stolen livestock and rewarding facilitators of recoveries.