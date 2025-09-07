Police fatally shoot suspect in confrontation in Kakamega

A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in a village in Butere, Kakamega County.

Police said the incident happened in Songa Mbele village and involved one Thomas Mboya.

The suspect is said to have on Saturday September 6 attempted to rescue his accomplices who had been arrested for stealing a motorcycle and a plastic chair in the village.

Police said they had arrested two suspects over the claims when the slain man, while armed with a panga, approached them and threatened the officers with cutting them.

This prompted one of the officers to use his AK47 rifle to open fire and kill the suspect on the spot. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy as the other suspects were taken to custody for grilling.

In Kikuyu, Kiambu County’s Dagoretti area a suspect was shot and killed while his two accomplices escaped into the thicket.

Police said they recovered a toy pistol and a sharp panga from the suspect. The suspects are said to have been on a robbery spree on Saturday dawn when police were informed.

The team, which was in civilian clothes, confronted the suspects, killing one, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said they are looking for the other accomplices who managed to escape the scene as the body was moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy.

Police said they had intensified operations in the area to address cases of armed robberies being reported.

And four suspects belonging to a criminal gang nicknamed Gaza were arrested and six pangas recovered from them after they threatened a chief with arson on his house in Butere, Kakamega County.

The chief had gone to a funeral event in Shihara village to stop a party popularly known as Disco Matanga when the suspect chased him out and threatened to burn his house.

Police were informed and arrested the four pending arraignment for preparation to commit a felony.