Police Fatally Shoot Suspect who Stabbed and Killed Man in Mathare

A suspect was shot and killed moments after he had stabbed a man in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

The stabbed man died out of bleeding, police said. Witnesses said the suspect had chased the deceased man into a bar and started stabbing him as a mob rushed to his help.

The assailant who police said was a notorious robber tried to escape while still armed with a knife. He was pursued by a mob and police joined the chase before shooting him few meters away.

Police said he refused to heed an order to surrender. The victim who was earlier stabbed was identified as Nicodemus Odinga and died while still at the scene. Both bodies were taken to the City morgue awaiting autopsy.

Elsewhere in Kabete area, Nairobi, a woman was stabbed and killed in a fight. The body of Mildred Muchela, 33 was found lying dead facing down with two deep cuts on the stomach. The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the murder. The body was moved to the mortuary as the hunt on the assailant goes on. The incident happened on Saturday May 18, police said.

In Kawangware, the body of Victor Kiyanda, 41 was found at his doorstep after he had been attacked by unknown people.

The motive of the attack and assailants are yet to be known. He died at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was rushed to, police said.

And a Ugandan national was found dead in Shauri Moyo Shopping Centre after suspected murder. The body of Milton Tesan, 23 was found with physical injuries on the head, police said. The motive of the murder and those behind it are yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.