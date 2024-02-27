Police Hunt Gang That Attacked, Injured Cop in Githunguri

A police officer was attacked and seriously injured by a mob in Githunguri area, Kiambu County.

The constable of police was saved from the scene while heavily bleeding after the 6 pm Monday attack.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known.

He was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition, police said.

Police said the hunt on the attackers is ongoing. The officer attached to Githiga police station was in civilian clothes at the time of the attack.

He lay on the Githiga-Ikinu road with a deep cut on the back of his head and had a fractured right ankle.

A wooden blood stained rod was recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, police in Marsabit are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in Yabello area.

Police said the body was lying on a farm at Qonqoma area and had multiple injuries on the neck and mouth caused by a sharp object.

The body was moved to Moyale Sub-County Hospital mortuary for identification and postmortem.