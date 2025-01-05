Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Police: Ibrahim Mwiti Died In Hit-And-Run Incident

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Ibrahim Hilal Mwiti cause of death

    Police have confirmed that Ibrahim Hilal Mwiti died in a hit-and-run accident.

    In a statement released on Sunday, January 5, 2025, authorities stated Mwiti was last seen alive on November 11, 2024.

    His mother reported him missing at Kamukunji Police Station on November 15 and again at Juja Police Station on November 18.

    Following these reports, a missing person circulation was issued on November 22, 2024, by Juja Police Station after initial inquiries yielded no results.

    According to police, Mwiti’s body was discovered shortly after midnight on November 12, 2024, by Juja Traffic Police. He had been fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while riding a hired motorcycle, registration number KMFG 807C, near Spur Mall along the Thika Superhighway.

    “The body, which had visible head injuries, was transported to General Kago Hospital Mortuary as unidentified, as no identification documents were found at the accident scene. The motorcycle was secured at the Juja Traffic Office,” the statement read.

    Police further explained that fingerprints taken from the body were sent to the National Registration Bureau, and results dated November 21, 2024, positively identified the deceased as Mwiti.

    Also Read: Body of Activist Ibrahim Hilal Mwiti Found at Thika Level Five Mortuary

    On January 2, 2025, Mwiti’s mother swore an affidavit at Thika Law Courts, requesting a waiver of the postmortem examination in line with her religious beliefs. The court approved her request, and Mwiti was buried at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery on January 3, 2025.

    The mother later recorded a formal statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on January 4, 2025, clarifying that Mwiti was not an activist, countering earlier speculation.

    “The National Police Service urges the media and the public to refrain from spreading unverified and misleading information that could incite unrest,” the statement concluded.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.