Police: Ibrahim Mwiti Died In Hit-And-Run Incident

Police have confirmed that Ibrahim Hilal Mwiti died in a hit-and-run accident.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 5, 2025, authorities stated Mwiti was last seen alive on November 11, 2024.

His mother reported him missing at Kamukunji Police Station on November 15 and again at Juja Police Station on November 18.

Following these reports, a missing person circulation was issued on November 22, 2024, by Juja Police Station after initial inquiries yielded no results.

According to police, Mwiti’s body was discovered shortly after midnight on November 12, 2024, by Juja Traffic Police. He had been fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while riding a hired motorcycle, registration number KMFG 807C, near Spur Mall along the Thika Superhighway.

“The body, which had visible head injuries, was transported to General Kago Hospital Mortuary as unidentified, as no identification documents were found at the accident scene. The motorcycle was secured at the Juja Traffic Office,” the statement read.

Police further explained that fingerprints taken from the body were sent to the National Registration Bureau, and results dated November 21, 2024, positively identified the deceased as Mwiti.

On January 2, 2025, Mwiti’s mother swore an affidavit at Thika Law Courts, requesting a waiver of the postmortem examination in line with her religious beliefs. The court approved her request, and Mwiti was buried at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery on January 3, 2025.

The mother later recorded a formal statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on January 4, 2025, clarifying that Mwiti was not an activist, countering earlier speculation.

“The National Police Service urges the media and the public to refrain from spreading unverified and misleading information that could incite unrest,” the statement concluded.