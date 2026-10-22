Police, IPOA launch investigations into arrest of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee

The National Police Service (NPS) has launched investigations into the arrest of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee in Nairobi amid growing concerns over the treatment of journalists covering public demonstrations.

In a statement, the NPS said its Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) had commenced investigations to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding Odee’s arrest and determine appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also initiated a separate investigation into the incident.

“The NPS will cooperate fully and provide all necessary support to facilitate a thorough, credible and expeditious investigation,” said police spokesperson Muchia Nyaga.

The investigations follow the reported harassment, physical assault and arrest of Odee while covering demonstrations against rising fuel prices in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The incident has drawn condemnation from human rights advocates, including the Defenders Coalition, which called for accountability and stronger safeguards for journalists performing their professional duties.

The NPS said it remained committed to strengthening cooperation and professional working relationships with the media, describing a free and responsible press as a critical partner in promoting public confidence in policing and protecting Kenya’s democratic space.

The police service appealed to members of the public and the media to remain calm and allow the investigative processes to proceed.

It also urged anyone with information relevant to the incident to report to the nearest police station or use the toll-free emergency numbers 999 and 911.

Members of the public can also share information through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Fichua Kwa DCI hotline on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, discipline, transparency and accountability, as well as adherence to constitutional standards on human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The outcome of the investigations is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Odee’s arrest and inform any further action warranted by the findings.