Police Kill Two Al Shabaab Suspects in Ambush at Makeshift in Garissa, Recover Guns

At least two al shabaab terror suspects were killed in a police raid at a makeshift camp in Digdiga area in Fafi within Garissa County.

Police said several recoveries were made during the operation, including three AK47 rifles and ammunition, grenades, radios, indoctrination literature, AAA batteries, animal snare, and jerricans among others.

Each of the weapons also had an extra magazine. A total of 120 bullets were recovered in the operation.

Police said the raid was staged on Wednesday August 14 morning following complaints from locals over frequent harassment by the militants who were planning an attack targeting security officers across the Sub-County.

According to police, the team trailed the militants deep inside Digdiga Forest.

They ambushed them while they were preparing game meat, and two were gunned down while others fled with serious injuries, police said.

This is the latest such operation in the area amid fears the terror group plans to attack in the region.

The area is seen as the breeding ground for terror activities in the region at large.

On Monday August 5 multi-agency teams conducted several raids targeting al Shabaab positions in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa Counties.

At the borders of Mandera and Wajir counties, an intelligence-led operation was conducted on suspected al Shabaab hideouts spread across Iresqinto, Kutayu and Boji areas.

Several items dug and hidden into the ground were retrieved, among them AK47 and PKM ammunition, medical equipment, drugs, and several jerricans filled with water.

In the Garissa County, a joint security team came into contact with about five suspected al Shabaab militants in Adan Santur.

The team was responding to distress calls from locals whose camels were being forcefully confiscated by the terrorists.

Two camels were recovered and returned to their owners, who expressed immense gratitude to the security forces for their quick response.

The militants, some of them injured, made a narrow escape and crossed the border into Somalia on a bullet riddled white Toyota Probox vehicle.

This comes amid heightened security following fears the terror group could be planning an attack after a long lull.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies.