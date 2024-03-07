Police Now Banned from Running Bars, Wine Joints 

Police authorities have told juniors running bars in the country to close them or resign from service.

In an internal memo, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Douglas Kanja told those with the premises to either shut them or resign.

This is part of efforts to contain the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks and drugs in general.

“It has been noted with a lot of concern that very many police officers own and operate bars, clubs, wines and spirits businesses all over the country.”

“This is against the public officers ethics Act. You have been directed that all public officers in the enforcement/compliance chain, National Police Service included shall not own and operate a bar directly or via proxies,” said Kanja in the memo to his commanders dated March 6.

He said all police officers currently operating such premises are required to shut them down or resign from the service with immediate effect.

He told the commanders to ensure the directive is passed to all officers at all levels and acknowledge receipt and compliance.

The move has sparked murmurs in the service with some arguing it is discriminatory and biased.

They argued the law the officials are citing is not there.

Kanja’s directive came after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ordered the Public officers to immediately shut down such premises or resign from their positions.

This is in line with the Public Ethics Act.

“All public officers in the enforcement/compliance chain (KRA, KEBS, ACA, Public Health, NACADA, NGAO, NPS etc) shall not own and operate a bar directly or via proxy,” Kindiki said.

“All public officers currently operating such premises are required to shut them down or resign from the service with immediate effect,” he added.

Kindiki added that ross-referencing of the Public Service Commission, National Police Service Commission and distinct agency staff records shall be undertaken to secure compliance thereof.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had also said National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) as well as police officers will not be allowed to own bars anywhere in the country due to what he termed as a clear conflict of interest.

“There is no way a chief, an assistant county commissioner or commissioner or police officer can own a bar anywhere in the country. That is clear conflict of interest and it is not possible.”

The deputy president urged any police officer who owns a bar to make a choice and either resign from their position and run the bar or cease operating the establishment and continue their service within the police force.

“So I want to announce here on behalf of the president. If you are a police officer and you own a bar. Resign and run the bar. Or stop operating the bar and continue working in the service,” said the DP.

He was speaking at the mass funeral service of 17 people who died after consuming deadly illicit liquor at Kangai and Kandongu villages of Mwea-West Sub-county in Kirinyaga County.

This tragedy has sparked renewed calls for more rigorous enforcement of regulations surrounding the production and sale of alcohol, as well as heightened awareness of the dangers posed by illicit liquor.

The contaminated liqour that led to the death of the more than 20 local residents was reportedly exhibit that had been stored at Kiamaciri police station.