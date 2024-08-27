Police Officer Arrested Over Abduction Claims in Nairobi

A police officer was arrested in a probe into claims of abduction of a man at a short stay room in Pangani area, Nairobi.

The constable of police is said to have with a woman lured the man to the room in pretext they offered massage service.

When the man arrived at the room, he was held captive and at gunpoint and the captors demanded a ransom of S200,000 (USD1500).

The drama started on August 24. The victim told police he pleaded with the abductors who included the woman, two other men and the officer attached to Border Patrol Unit in Kanyonyoo to give him time and access to his mobile phone to plead with his relatives and friends for money.

The abductors who included three men took a video of him in handcuffs and pleading for help.

According to police, the victim was allowed to send the same video to his brother asking him to look for the needed money urgently.

He warned him against involving police. They held him overnight on August 24 until the following day when they sent the video to the brother.

The brother rushed to Pangani police station and reported the matter.

A team was sent to investigate the saga and traced the victim to Oasis Apartment where he was rescued on August 25.

Police arrested their colleague and found him with a mobile phone belonging to the victim.

Police said they are looking for more suspects linked to the drama.

Such cases have been on the rise in the city. Most victims are lured by women to rooms before they are taken hostage and a ransom demanded.

Police say some victims fear to report the incidents as this will affect their families.

A team of detectives is investigating the trend.

Last week, three women were Monday arraigned with assaulting a Norwegian woman in Nairobi.

The three Fihima Yusuf Abdii, Rayan Abubakar Ali and Hibo Mohamood Abdullahi appeared before Kibera court and were charged that they unlawfully assaulted Maria Abdisalam Ali thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

The incident happened on July 25 at Lenox Apartments in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The three who are all foreigners were released on cash bail.

The magistrate warned them against interfering with the case and witnesses.

This came after the Norwegian protested police inaction in the case she says she was assaulted by three women and two men in an apartment in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The two men who were apparently armed during the ordeal are yet to be arrested.

Maria says she was also robbed of cash and a mobile phone in the drama on July 25 by people known to her.

Further, she says the suspects have been blackmailing and threatening her while demanding money from her with impunity.

Police are investigating claims some of the suspects have criminal links in their country.

She claimed the men were armed with pistols.

Maria said she was on holiday in Kenya when she was invited to a house where the incident took place.

She reported cases of robbery with violence, attempted gang rape and assault causing grievous bodily harm at Kilimani Police Station, which was recorded under O.B. Number 02/26/07/2024.

But since then nothing has happened despite her processing a P3 Form as required.

The P3 Form states among others, she was sexually assaulted.

Her lawyer Albert Kuloba wrote to the police bosses accusing those at Kilimani of taking sides.

Police summoned the suspects and rushed them to court on Monday August 19.

The woman claims she has since learned the suspects are part of a larger group operating in Kilimani area and usually target people for trapping and blackmail.