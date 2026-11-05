Police officer missing after students attack examination monitoring team in Kisii

A police officer is missing after students at Nyabisase Mixed Secondary School in Kisii County attacked a multi-agency team conducting examination monitoring at the institution on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am when officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) visited the school following reports of suspected examination malpractice.

The team had been alerted by KNEC official Gioko Kanyi, who reported suspected examination irregularities at the institution.

Upon arrival, the officers reportedly discovered a laptop hidden behind the school administration offices and contacted DCI officers based at Nyamache to respond.

However, before the investigators arrived, students allegedly turned rowdy and attacked members of the multi-agency team, including police officers and KNEC officials.

During the confrontation, the students reportedly seized a Toyota Succeed belonging to Corporal Leonard Siele, extensively damaged the vehicle and stole personal belongings kept inside.

Corporal Siele was allegedly seriously assaulted during the incident and has since gone missing, prompting an operation to establish his whereabouts.

Other members of the team were identified as IP Peterson Amimo, PC Edward Onyango and NIS officer Boniface Muli.

DCI Nyamache officers subsequently visited the school as investigations were launched into the alleged examination malpractice, the assault on the officers, damage to property and the disappearance of Corporal Siele.

The circumstances surrounding the officer’s disappearance remain unclear.