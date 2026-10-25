Police officer shot dead by colleague at Kitui Training Camp, suspect flees

A police constable undergoing induction training was shot dead at the Wikithuki BPU Training Camp in Tseikuru, Kitui County, on Sunday afternoon.

He was shot at close range by a colleague who escaped after dropping his official killer weapon, police authorities said.

The motive was not immediately known.

The deceased, identified as police constable Raphael Ojiambo, was allegedly shot by a fellow officer, constable Hussein Yusuf Ali, at around 3pm on October 25, 2026.

According to witnesses and police, Ojiambo sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, with the bullet reportedly lodging near his left shoulder.

Both officers had recently graduated and were undergoing induction training at the camp when the shooting occurred.

Police recovered two G3 rifles at the scene, one reportedly issued to the deceased and the other to the suspected shooter. No spent cartridge casings were recovered.

The suspect is alleged to have fled the camp following the incident, prompting a search operation to trace and apprehend him.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with investigations expected to establish what led to the fatal incident.

Officials launched a manhunt on the said assailant and he had not been found by Sunday night.

The incident could be linked to rising rate of trauma in the service at large. Authorities police are exposed to many forms of trauma that lead some to suicide in a worrying trend.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services, and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit, among other things, evaluates, designs and leads an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are also attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.