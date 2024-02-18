Police Ordered to Crackdown on Vehicles with Illegal Sirens, Strobe Lights

Do you have an illegally installed siren or strobe lights on your car?

There is an impending crackdown on motorists using unauthorized sirens and strobe lights.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei Thursday told all accounting officers in office including Parliament, Judiciary and County Government and Independent Commissions to remove any unauthorized vehicles using the gadgets.

He said the Traffic Act (Cap 403) and the Rules made thereunder, authorize police vehicles, fire engines, ambulances and other designated vehicles to make use of sirens and strobe lights for reasons of public safety, security and emergency response.

“Consequently, it is hereby notified that there shall be a crackdown to impound vehicles found to be fitted with sirens, strobe lights and such other unauthorized equipment in breach of the law, and appropriate action taken,” he said in a memo to government officials dated February 15.

This is after a High Court ruling delivered on Thursday by Justice Mugure Thande dismissed a case seeking to overturn an order by the National Police Service (NPS) to seize vehicles equipped with the additional lights.

Koskei said the process of obtaining approvals for the installation and use of strobe lights, sirens, and associated equipment for vehicles not authorized by the law is outlined, and individuals wishing to use such equipment may request authorization in accordance with the procedure provided.

“However, it has come to the attention of this office, that there are numerous government and private owned vehicles that have been installed with strobe lights, sirens and related equipment, without lawful authorization and in full breach of the law.”

“This is not only causing security risks, but is “also creating safety concerns to other road users and the general public,” he said.

He told all accounting officers across government are directed to ensure the contents of this Circular are brought to the attention of all institutions and persons under their purview or supervision as well as ensure full implementation and compliance.

Police have been ordered to be ready for the operation which will come after the earlier order had been temporarily stopped by the court.

The police had announced in 2022 of the plans to crackdown on those with illegal gadgets on their vehicles prompting a man to move to court which was last week thrown out.

Traffic commandant Mary Omari said the crackdown will be in line with Section 55 of the Traffic Act, which stipulates provisions for a vehicle’s condition on the road.

“No vehicle shall be used on a road unless such vehicle and all parts and equipment thereof, including lights and tyres, comply with the requirements of this Act, and such parts and equipment shall at all times be maintained in such a condition that the driving of the vehicle is not likely to be a danger to other users of the road or persons travelling on the vehicle,” reads part of the Act.

According to Section 58 (Sub-Section 1) of the Act, offenders found guilty of contravening Section 55 of the law risk spending two years in jail, a fine of Sh400,000, or both.

The section says: “Any person who drives or uses on a road a vehicle in contravention of the provisions of section 55 or section 56 shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding four hundred thousand shillings| or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.”

According to police, the LED lights targeted are unlawfully equipped lamps, modified illuminating lights, red lights, opaque rear lights, flashing lights, flickering lights, LED illuminating lights, unauthorized sirens and unauthorised red and blue lights.