Police, protesters in running battles as June 25 protests take shape 

Anti-riot police kept ground in Nairobi dispersing demonstrators at separate places in Nairobi as the June 25 protests kicked off.

Apart from Nairobi, protests took place in Mombasa, Kisii, Bungoma, Nakuru, Nyahururu and other major towns.

Police used tear gas canisters to disperse the groups.

In Nairobi, it was cat and mouse games as police kept dispersing and chasing any crowd. Most shops remained closed for the day.

Police said no arrests had been made by 11.30 am as more protesters walked into the city.

Major roads were blocked to motorists forcing people to walk for up to five kilometers to access the city center.

Some rode on motorcycles.

Police had laid a strategy to keep off the protesters near Parliament and State House. They laid razor wire around the premises.

Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Ndegwa Njiru laid wreaths outside Parliament before police led them out of the place to outside Uhuru Park where they addressed a handful crowd.

“This is a police state now. Police have sealed all over to protect the regime,” said Kalonzo.

He said they will keep on pushing for justice for the victims of the June 25, 2024 protests.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga and MP Babu Owino joined the protesters on the streets before they left.

Police kept chasing and dispersing the groups which also attempted to assemble outside Central Police Station.

The police had assured that both demonstrators and non-demonstrators will be protected during the protests meant to mark the one-year anniversary of the Gen Z protests on June 25, 2024.

In the historic event, youthful protesters broke through Parliament barricades and entered the complex, as lawmakers were debating the contentious Finance Bill 2024 that had sparked widespread outrage.

Hundreds of protesters broke through police barriers outside parliament in Nairobi, with police firing live rounds and injuring “many” people.

The chaos on Wednesday went on past 11.30 am.