Police reaffirm commitment to law and order ahead of November 27 by-elections

The National Police Service (NPS) reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order ahead of the November 27, 2025 by-elections, assuring Kenyans of a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

In a statement released by NPS Spokesman Muchiri Nyaga, the service emphasized its constitutional mandate to protect life and property, prevent and detect crime, and uphold public safety while respecting human rights and the rule of law.

Nyaga said the NPS is working closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in accordance with the law to ensure adequate security is in place before, during and after the polls.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and continue with their daily activities, assuring them that their safety is guaranteed.

The NPS called on all political actors to conduct their campaigns within the confines of the law, warning leaders against issuing incitement, hate speech or statements that could undermine public confidence in state institutions.

Political leaders were further encouraged to cooperate with electoral officials to ensure a credible process.

Nyaga stressed that the law will be applied uniformly to all, regardless of social status or political affiliation.

He said any individual who engages in or incites unlawful activities will face legal consequences, noting that police officers have been instructed to act professionally and respect the rights of all persons.

The NPS also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities through its toll-free emergency numbers—999, 911, and 112—or anonymously via #FichuaKwaDci on 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its steadfast commitment to upholding the Constitution and to maintaining operational independence, impartiality, and political neutrality in its duty of service,” Nyaga said.