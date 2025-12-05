Police recover $19k Fabergé egg swallowed by NZ man

A diamond-studded locket swallowed by a New Zealand man who tried to steal it has been “recovered”, police say.

The Fabergé egg locket, valued at NZ$33,585 ($19,300; £14,600), was recovered in a “natural” manner. “Medical intervention [was] not required,” they told the BBC.

This comes about a week after police arrested the 32-year-old man at Patridge Jewellers in central Auckland, minutes after he allegedly ate the locket.

The ingested loot is set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires, according to the jeweller’s website, and opens to reveal an 18-carat gold miniature octopus.

The man has been charged with theft.

Earlier this week, New Zealand police said the man had undergone a medical assessment and is constantly being monitored.

“Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,” police said then.

The Octopussy egg, as it is named, was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film of the same name, which centres on an elaborate Fabergé egg heist.

Fabergé is a world-renowned jeweller founded in Russia more than two centuries ago, famous for its eggs made of gems and precious metals.

Partridge Jewellers said the locket will be returned to Fabergé, Radio NZ reported.

The suspect is due to appear in court again on 8 December.

According to charge sheets seen by the BBC, he has also been charged with allegedly stealing an iPad from the same jewellery store on 12 November and making away with cat litter and flea control products worth NZ$100 from a private address a day after.

