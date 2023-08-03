Police Recover Missing Bags of Subsidized Fertilizer at Senator Murango’s Home

Police have recovered part of a subsidized fertilizer consignment meant for Kirinyaga farmers.

Reports indicate that 1500 of the 5000 bags of fertilizer were found at a home owned by Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango.

Senator Murango apparently bought the home in the recent past.

President William Ruto on Wednesday announced the second phase of the fertilizer subsidy program.

As a result, a 50-kg bag of fertilizer will now cost Sh2,500, down from Sh3,500.

Dr Ruto said the affordable fertilizer will boost crop production in the coming short rain season.

He encouraged farmers to double the use of the subsidized fertilizers in order to increase production, thus lowering the high cost of living.

“We expect significant high uptake of the subsidized fertilizer, we are appealing to our farmers to redouble the use of 50kg bags of fertilizer per acre to get more yields ranging from 20 to 25 bags harvested per acre,” he said.

The President further stated that in order to provide farmers with access to reasonable credit loans to purchase agriculture inputs, his administration will raise farmers credit kits from Sh2 million to Sh10 million.

