Police Reforms Group Condemns Abduction Of Social Media Users

The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) has condemned the recent abductions of social media users Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Bernard Kavuli.

The group also expressed concern over the reported detention of Gabriel Supeet at Ntulele Police Station and public anxiety regarding the whereabouts of a social media user identified as Naomi, popularly known as @Jaber_totoo.

In a statement issued on December 25, 2024, PRWG-K called on the government to uphold constitutional rights, particularly those enshrined in Article 29, which guarantees personal freedom and security.

“We remind the Government of Kenya of its unequivocal duty to uphold the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom and security of the person,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that any arrest or detention must strictly follow the rule of law, including providing legal representation, presenting individuals in court within 24 hours, or granting bail as outlined in Article 49 of the Constitution.

PRWG-K also referenced international standards, noting the United Nations Declaration on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances.

The group warned that the abductions, if state-sanctioned or condoned, constitute a grave violation of human rights.

“An enforced disappearance occurs when a person is deprived of liberty by agents of the State or their affiliates, followed by a refusal to acknowledge the act or disclose the person’s whereabouts, placing them outside the protection of the law,” the statement noted.

The organization criticized the government’s silence on the matter, stating that it erodes public trust in the state’s ability to protect its citizens.

“The state’s continued silence and lack of accountability surrounding the whereabouts of Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Bernard Kavuli only deepens public mistrust,” PRWG-K said.

The group urged the government to immediately disclose the location and status of the missing individuals and to ensure their safety. They called for the individuals to be presented in court or released unconditionally.

PRWG-K also responded to recent remarks by the National Police Spokesperson, who denied police involvement in the abductions.

“If the abductions are not the work of the police, security and law enforcement agencies must demonstrate their commitment to justice by holding those responsible accountable. Failure to act sets a dangerous precedent and emboldens further violations of human rights,” the group concluded.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with calls growing for transparency and justice in addressing enforced disappearances.