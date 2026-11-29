Police have released 3,221 motorcycles impounded across the country for minor offences following a directive by President William Ruto, as the government reported that 644 boda boda riders have secured opportunities in public service.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo announced the figures on Saturday evening during the National Boda Boda Convention in Mombasa, where he outlined progress on commitments made by the government to motorcycle operators.

The releases followed concerns raised by boda boda leaders during engagements with the President at State House and subsequent meetings with riders in Kilifi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia and Vihiga over motorcycles detained by police, employment opportunities, police relations and financial insecurity.

According to Omollo, county reports indicate that 644 riders have joined various arms of public service, with 253 recruited into the National Government Administration, 371 joining the National Police Service and 20 becoming National Police Reservists.

The PS said riders recruited into the National Police Service had completed their training and assumed duty, urging boda boda association leaders to circulate vacancies for positions such as chiefs, assistant chiefs and police officers to eligible members.

At the Coast, police have released 471 motorcycles, including 171 in Mombasa, 160 in Kwale and 140 in Kilifi.

Omollo directed boda boda association officials to submit registration details of motorcycles still being held by police over offences covered by the presidential directive, alongside the stations where they are detained, to facilitate follow-up by county police commanders.

He also called for closer collaboration between motorcycle operators, chiefs, police officers and sub-county security committees to address motorcycle theft, attacks on riders and other security concerns.

Omollo noted that motorcycle theft can leave riders and their families financially exposed, particularly where the machines were acquired through loans and the victims are left servicing repayments without an income.

He urged riders to promptly report threats and thefts while encouraging association leaders and local security officials to resolve complaints before they escalate.

On financial empowerment, the PS highlighted the role of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST) in helping riders build retirement savings despite irregular daily earnings.

He also encouraged riders operating motorcycles owned by other people to gradually save towards acquiring their own machines, reducing their reliance on loans.

The PS further addressed challenges facing young people in coastal counties in acquiring national identity cards, citing additional vetting procedures and fees that had complicated the process for some applicants.

He encouraged those who had attained the age of 18 to apply for IDs and use the Mombasa Huduma Centre, noting that the document was essential for accessing government services, opening bank accounts, registering businesses and participating in elections.

Invoking President Ruto’s Usawa ni sawa message, Omollo said motorcycle operators in the Coast region deserved the same access to infrastructure and services as those in other parts of the country.

He cited road, market and stadium projects in Nyeri as examples of development investments, expressing confidence that the President’s development record would secure him a second term.

Omollo also thanked the Boda Boda Association of Kenya, led by chairman Kevin Mubadi, for working with local administrators and police in addressing challenges facing the sector.

The convention brought together boda boda association representatives, KNEST officials, national government administrators and police commanders.