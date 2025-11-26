Police shoot and kill suspect in failed robbery in Kiamaiko

A suspected thug was shot and killed in a failed robbery and after a chase in Kiamaiko area, Nairobi.

Police said they recovered a pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition and two mobile phones from the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect and other accomplices had been attacking and robbing locals of their cash and other valuables.

It was then that an alarm was raised, alerting a mob that started to pursue the suspect.

Police joined the chase in Mathare Area One before one of the suspects drew a pistol and fired to air as he escaped in the Tuesday November 25, 2025 incident.

Police said the suspect took refuge in a house in the area in a standoff.

This prompted the police to fire back and fatally shoot the man as he took cover in a house.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy. Police said they had taken the weapon for ballistic tests to establish if it had been used elsewhere for crime.

Nairobi police commander George Seda said they have intensified operations to address fears of crime ahead of the festive season. He urged for continued cooperation from the public.

Meanwhile, a man was shot and killed in a suspected mistaken identity incident in Kokuro, Turkana County.

One Edapal Achulo, 25 was shot and killed outside the homestead of a neighbour as he and others ventured there at night. The neighbour who is armed mistook the three men for attackers out to steal his livestock and opened fire killing him.

The incident happened within Natete village, Kokuro Sub-Location, Kokuro Division in Kibish Sub-County, which of late has been experiencing increased attacks from the Dasannach bandits, which have left at least four people dead.

This made the owner of the homestead to mistake the group for the raiders. The other colleagues managed to escape on foot, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. The area is under a special operation dubbed Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.

He said plans to distribute subsidized agricultural inputs and extension services to area residents in a bid to revive farming activities as a source of livelihood.

Murkomen ordered fresh vetting for all National Police Reservists (NPRs) as part of efforts to bolster the operations.