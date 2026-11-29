A man allegedly killed his father and another elderly man in a violent attack in Kibuka village, Tunyai Location, Tharaka Nithi County, before being shot dead by police during an attempted arrest.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, with police receiving a distress call at around 9.49am from a resident of Kibuka village.

Police identified the suspect as Gideon Gitonga, 42, who allegedly attacked and beheaded his father, Joseph Muturi, 67, using a sharp panga.

Officers who responded to the incident found Muturi’s body lying on a bed, with his head missing.

The suspect is also alleged to have attacked Mwangangi Muthambii, a 68-year-old Kamba man, inflicting a deep cut on his head. Muthambii was rushed to St Orsla Mission Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police subsequently pursued Gitonga, who was reportedly hiding in a maize farm while armed with a panga and a slasher.

During the attempted arrest, the suspect allegedly attempted to attack police station driver Joseph Kharani, posing what officers described as an imminent danger. He reportedly ignored police warnings and refused to surrender.

The driver fatally shot the suspect in the chest, killing him at the scene.

Police processed and documented both scenes. A slasher recovered during the operation was secured as an exhibit.

The bodies of the three deceased persons, including the suspect, were moved to Marimanti Level Four Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

Police said they were yet to establish what prompted the murder which led to the shooting.