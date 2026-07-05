Police summon MP Zaheer Jhanda over Keumbu Attack on Linda Mwananchi team

Police summoned Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Kisii County as investigations into Friday’s violent attack on the Linda Mwananchi convoy intensify.

In a statement issued on Sunday, police said four more suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack that occurred at Keumbu along the Kisii–Keroka Road on 3 July 2026.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to seven.

According to the NPS, the operation was conducted jointly by officers from Keumbu Police Station and detectives from DCI Kisii Central.

Police further confirmed that MP Zaheer Jhanda has been summoned to record a statement as part of the ongoing investigations into the incident.

This was after claims emerged he was behind the attack. He has denied the claims.

The Service said investigations are continuing as detectives pursue additional leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and identify any other individuals who may have been involved.

The attack targeted a convoy associated with the Linda Mwananchi political movement after a series of rallies in Kisii County, prompting a major police investigation.

Several vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to fast-track its assessment of the attack on a convoy of Linda Mwananchi brigade in Keumbu, Kisii as part of probe into the attack.

This was after leaders said police sat and watched as hired goons attacked the convoy on Friday.

This has attracted condemnation on police as it comes weeks after President Ruto ordered crackdown on goonism in the country.

There are claims the attackers were hired by a local leader.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri said in a statement the IAU team will examine whether there were any operational shortcomings in the police response, and recommend appropriate action.

IAU officers have already been deployed to the affected area.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that anyone found responsible for violence or disruption of public order will face the law.

Police have appealed to members of the public with information that may assist the investigations to report to the nearest police station or use the toll-free emergency numbers and official reporting channels.