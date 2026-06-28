Police urges public to report enforced disappearances, confirms missing person report

The National Police Service (NPS) responded to allegations circulating on mainstream and social media regarding cases of enforced disappearances and torture, urging members of the public with credible information to formally report such incidents for investigation.

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service takes the allegations seriously and remains committed to accountability and transparency.

The police called on anyone with information or specific claims of enforced disappearances, torture, or other human rights violations to report the matter at the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

The NPS also confirmed receiving a report concerning a missing person, identified as Davis Lichuma, which was lodged at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

According to the statement, all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially and expeditiously, in accordance with the law.

“The National Police Service remains fully dedicated to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents and visitors. We uphold the constitutional rights of every person and strictly follow all legal procedures in our operations,” the statement read.

The Service reiterated its commitment to upholding the Constitution, respecting human rights and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in all its operations.

The statement comes amid heightened public concern and scrutiny over alleged cases of enforced disappearances and human rights violations reported in recent weeks.

Officials said Davis Luchuma is missing and efforts to look for him are ongoing.

He was arrested alongside other protesters on June 25 during a protest in Nairobi. Six others were released with injuries after being beaten up.

Human rights activists have given the police 24 hours to release Luchuma or faze undisclosed action.