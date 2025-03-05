Policemen in shooting of Majengo teenage disarmed, interdicted pending probe

A police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in a confrontation that sparked deadly protests in Majengo, Nairobi was disarmed and interdicted pending a probe.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri said Wednesday the Independent Policing Oversight Authority had been notified in compliance with the law.

Further open and transparent investigations are being conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Internal Affairs Unit, he added.

“Upon receipt of the report, the police commenced investigations immediately and identified a police officer suspected of involvement in the incident.”

“Necessary action was taken, including disarming and interdicting the officer, as well as notifying the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, in compliance with the law,” he said.

He urged the public, particularly the youth in the affected area, to remain calm and to cooperate with investigators by providing any information that may assist in the investigations.

At least four people were killed in riots that followed the shooting.

Police said two of their cars were damaged. They include one which was set ablaze and a Volkswagen Amarok double cabin pick-up which was damaged on both rear and front windscreens, side windows and side mirrors, Seven staff houses at Kamukunji AP headquarters staff police line were burnt down, Pumwani location chief’s office vandalised, Gorofani sub location assistant chief’s offices was burnt down and Majengo sub location assistant chief’s office was burnt down.

In the riot three police officers were injured. A group of human rights organizations have demanded action on the officer who shot and killed the boy triggering the protests.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission and Kamkunji Human Rights Defenders demanded an immediate end to the use of lethal force by police and added the right to protest must be upheld.

“We also demand that IPOA launch an investigation into the officers responsible for these shootings and ensure those found guilty face justice.”

“We will continue monitoring the situation and gathering evidence to ensure accountability,” the two agencies said in a statement.

At lead 37 people were injured during the protests that broke out after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the area.

A second victim was found with stab wounds in the area on Wednesday.