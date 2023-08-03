Policewoman Fatally Stabbed in Her House in Kajiado

Police are investigating an incident in which the body of a policewoman was found in a pool of blood in her house Umasaini area, Mashruu, Kajiado County.

The body of constable Diana Mwende attached to the Railways police SGR Emali was found in the house on Wednesday, August 2 night after a murder incident, police said.

She had been stabbed in the neck and face and left in a pool of blood, witnesses and police said. A suspect behind the murder incident is at large after he managed to escape from the scene while armed with the killer weapon- a knife-, police said.

Locals said they know the suspect. Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the incident. Mwende’s body had stab wounds in the neck, and face at the time police arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a young man come from the plot where the officer stayed holding a knife and ran away.

Their efforts to catch him did not bear fruits, police said. The body was moved to Kilome Nursing and Maternity Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy and other police procedures as the hunt for the suspect goes on.

Police suspect a love triangle as the motive behind the incident even as the probe goes on.

