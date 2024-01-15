Political Turmoil Unfolds as MP Silvanus Osoro Reveals Provocation Behind Clash with Governor Arati

South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Chief Whip, Silvanus Osoro, convened a gathering with a portion of his constituents on Sunday to shed light on the clash with Governor Simba Arati. Osoro defended himself against criticisms surrounding the altercation that transpired when he and his team disrupted an event overseen by Arati, asserting that they were provoked by the governor’s party.

The clash unfolded while Arati was distributing bursaries in South Mugirango. A group of youths, accompanied by the police, barged into the meeting as Arati addressed the audience, resulting in a confrontation that included gunshots and residents fleeing for safety. Four individuals sustained gunshot wounds, and Arati later claimed an attempt on his life, crediting divine intervention for his survival.

The incident drew condemnation from the Gusii community and the ODM party, where Arati holds a leadership position. Calls for Osoro’s arrest and charges echoed from these quarters. Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and regional leaders sought a consultative meeting to address the fallout, although Governor Arati declined to participate.

Osoro, in a video shared on social media, alleged that Arati’s team had vandalized his car, stolen public address equipment, and injured one of his drivers during a separate event in the area. This provocation, according to Osoro, prompted his team to confront Arati, leading to the ensuing fracas.

During the meeting with constituents, Osoro played a video clip on his phone to substantiate his claims and justify his team’s actions. He emphasized that they were compelled to defend themselves after being attacked by Arati’s supporters.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has called for a truce between the two parties and endorsed CS Machogu’s proposal for dialogue. Meanwhile, MCAs aligned with Arati have called for demonstrations in Bobasi sub-county, Arati’s home region, demanding Osoro’s arrest and arraignment. The MCAs drew parallels with a past incident involving Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, who was arrested for assaulting an MCA, advocating for a similar outcome for Osoro.