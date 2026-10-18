Pope Leo leads Sunday prayers in first major public appearance since lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV has made his first major public appearance since his lung cancer surgery, saying the experience brought him closer to all those who suffer, from the same spot in the Vatican he announced a week ago he needed an operation.

The 71-year-old pontiff lead the Sunday Angelus from the balcony of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, where thousands gathered to clap, sing and hear his message.

Leo thanked doctors for his treatment and for all those who prayed for him, adding that he is gradually returning to his duties as pope.

“This experience has given me a profound sense of closeness to all those who are going through illness or a state of infirmity,” he told crowds.

“Now that this delicate phase has passed, I will gradually resume my activities – always with the help of God and your prayers. Thank you once again,” he added.

The pope’s remarks came as thousands of runners taking part in the Rome marathon had been jogging up the main walkway leading into St. Peter’s Square taking a right past the papal residence of the Apostolic palace.

At midday, however, all eyes were on Leo XIV when he appeared at the window of his home to address the crowd, wishing them a happy Sunday in a firm and strong voice.

The pope was released on Saturday from the Gemelli hospital following lung surgery to remove a growth which was later diagnosed as an adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

Doctors say he has made a good recovery following his surgery, even saying he can make trip to Latin America due to take place 6-17 November.

“I would say there are no clinical reasons why it should not take place,” Professor Stefano Margaritora, who operated on the pontiff, told Vatican news.

Last Sunday the pope made his surprise announcement that a “nodule” had been found on his lung, and he was going to have surgery. The news of the cancer diagnosis on Tuesday shocked people inside the Vatican and across the Catholic world, given the pope was known for being in good physical shape.

The pope’s visit to Latin America includes Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. Leo served as a missionary and bishop in Peru for a number of years. His itinerary includes a stop in Cusco, which is around 3,350 meters above sea level, where there is roughly one-third less oxygen available per breath compared to sea-level.

By CNN