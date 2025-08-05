Poppy Delevingne Siblings: Meet Chloe and Cara Delevingne

Poppy Angela Delevingne, born on May 3, 1986, in London, England, is a multifaceted English socialite, actress, and model whose presence in the fashion and entertainment industries has made her a recognizable figure.

Raised in the affluent Belgravia neighborhood, Poppy is the daughter of property developer Charles Hamar Delevingne and personal shopper Pandora Anne Delevingne.

Her upbringing was marked by privilege, yet grounded by the unconventional and supportive influence of her parents, who encouraged their daughters to pursue their individual paths.

Poppy’s maternal grandfather, Sir Jocelyn Stevens, was a notable publishing executive and chairman of English Heritage, while her paternal grandmother, The Hon. Angela Margo Hamar Greenwood, was a prominent socialite.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Poppy’s close-knit relationship with her siblings has been a defining aspect of her life

Siblings

Poppy is the middle of three sisters, with Chloe Delevingne as the eldest and Cara Delevingne as the youngest.

The trio also has a paternal half-brother from their father’s side.

Chloe, born in 1985, is just 11 months older than Poppy, making them “Irish twins,” a term for siblings born less than a year apart.

Chloe has pursued a quieter path compared to her sisters, training to become a midwife and maintaining a low profile despite her high-society connections.

She is married to property developer Edward Grant and has spoken about the sisters’ shared childhood, filled with outdoor adventures and a sense of freedom instilled by their parents.

Cara, born on August 12, 1992, is the youngest and arguably the most famous of the Delevingne siblings, known for her supermodel status and acting career in films like Paper Towns and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Despite the six-year age gap between Poppy and Cara, their relationship is deeply affectionate, with Poppy describing Cara as her “little doll” whom she dressed up and played with during their childhood.

Together, Chloe, Poppy, and Cara have collaborated on projects like Della Vite, a vegan Prosecco brand launched in 2020, reflecting their shared entrepreneurial spirit and love for their family’s Italian-inspired heritage.

Career

Delevingne’s career spans modeling, acting, and entrepreneurship, showcasing her versatility and drive.

Discovered by Storm Management founder Sarah Doukas in 2008, Poppy began her modeling career after being spotted at age 15, though she initially faced rejections before gaining traction.

She has since modeled for prestigious brands such as Burberry, Laura Ashley, Anya Hindmarch, Alberta Ferretti, and Shiatzy Chen, and walked runways for designers like Julien Macdonald and Giles Deacon.

Her work with photographer Terry Richardson and her role as the face of Louis Vuitton’s summer 2012 collection, curated by Marc Jacobs, marked significant milestones.

Poppy has also graced the covers of Vogue (Turkey), Harper’s Bazaar (Korea), Elle (Mexico, Ukraine, Korea, Norway), and Love magazine, cementing her status in the fashion world.

Beyond modeling, Poppy has ventured into acting, with roles in films like Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) as Clara Von Gluckfberg and The Aspern Papers (2017) as Adrianna Colonna.

She is set to appear in Rohit Karn Batra’s drama The Gun on Second Street in 2023.

In 2020, Poppy, alongside Chloe and Cara, launched Della Vite, a sustainably produced, vegan Prosecco brand that pays homage to their family’s love for the Italian beverage, with the name translating to “of the vine” in Italian, a nod to their surname’s French origins.

Accolades

While Delevingne may not have a trophy case brimming with formal awards, her contributions to fashion and entertainment have earned her significant recognition.

Her status as a muse for designers like Matthew Williamson and her long-standing association with luxury brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton highlight her influence in the fashion industry.

The launch of Della Vite with her sisters has been particularly notable, with the brand receiving accolades for its sustainable practices and quality, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and wine enthusiasts alike.

Poppy’s acting roles, though fewer in number, have been well-received, with her performance in Kingsman: The Golden Circle showcasing her ability to hold her own alongside major stars.

Her socialite status, bolstered by connections to figures like Princess Eugenie and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, has kept her in the spotlight as a tastemaker and philanthropist, particularly in women’s health advocacy.