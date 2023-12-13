Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide in Embakasi

Police are investigating an incident in which a 38 year old pregnant woman was found dead after suspected suicide in Embakasi area, Nairobi.

The body of the woman was found dangling from the rafters of her house with a pink rope tied around her neck.

Her legs were touching the ground and she seemed to have struggled to free herself before she died, police said.

Police who visited the scene said they suspect the woman was five months pregnant.

The incident happened on Monday December 11 in Vietnam Zone in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the same.

In Murang’a’s Gathungururu Sub location, Mary Nyambura Ndegwa aged 35 was found dangling from the roof rafters with a lesson tied around her neck.

Police said she had died by suicide. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

And in Mwea, Kirinyaga county, 39 year old John Gitari Gichira died by suicide in his house.

He was rescued by his wife and rushed to Sagana Sub county health where he succumbed.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Elsewhere in Kibwezi, Makueni County, one Patrick Wambua, 37 was found dead after suspected suicide.

The body of the man was found dangling from the roof rafters with a nylon rope tied around his neck inside their bedroom.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

