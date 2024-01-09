fbpx
    President Ruto Revokes Four Appointments to the Kenya Railways Board

    President William Ruto. [PCS]

    President William Ruto has revoked four appointments to the board of Kenya Railways Corporation.

    In a gazette notice, the head of state quashed the appointment of Alawi Hussun, Dennis Aroka, Catherine Musakali and Sumaiya Salim Mohamed, effective immediately.

    Reason for revocation was not given. The President did not name their replacements.

    Aroka was appointed as an independent Director of the Board on July 8, 2022.

    He has over 25 years’ experience in Corporate Secretarial, Governance, Company registration and compliance and Board services.

    Hussun who previously served as a Commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and worked at Kenya Ports Authority as the Head of the Legal Department, was named a member of the board on October 6, 2021.

    Musakali who has in the past worked for Kenya Shell Limited (Now Vivo Energy Kenya Limited) as their Company Secretary and Head of Legal for over fifteen (15) years, was appointed to the board on October 6, 2021.

    Sumaiya on the other hand was named a member of the Kenya Railways board on July 13, 2022.

    She is currently a Project Manager in the logistics field, undertaking projects in the oil and gas, freight and transport industries.

