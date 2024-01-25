President Tinubu Debunks Capital Relocation Rumors Amid Administrative Changes

In recent days, speculation surrounding the potential relocation of Nigeria’s capital from Abuja to Lagos has gained traction, prompting a response from President Bola Tinubu Ahmed’s office. The presidency has categorically refuted these claims, attributing them to political opponents and asserting that there is no truth to the rumors.

The genesis of these rumors predates President Tinubu’s assumption of power last May, gaining momentum this week following the announcement of the relocation of key institutions, including the airports agency and a central bank department, to Lagos. Abuja had replaced Lagos as the capital in 1991, chosen for its central location in the country, whereas Lagos remained a vital economic hub and the largest city.

To address the escalating rumors and prevent the spread of misinformation, the presidency issued a statement, highlighting the baselessness of the claims. According to Bayo Onanuga, a presidential adviser, the relocation narrative is a product of “mischief-makers” seeking to sow ethnic mistrust and engage in dangerous political maneuvering.

The concerns about potential ethnic divisions arise from Nigeria’s historical and cultural diversity, with a predominantly Muslim north and largely Christian south, comprising over 250 ethnic groups and 500 distinct languages. Notably, there are three major ethnic groups: the Hausa in the north, Yoruba in the west, and Igbo in the east.

Also Read: Nigeria High Commission Issues Advisory to Nigerians in Kenya Amidst Tragic Murder

While some voices from the south-west, particularly around Lagos, have advocated for a separate Yoruba nation in recent years, these calls are not considered a significant threat. Speculation about President Tinubu’s intentions stems from his Yoruba background, with some fearing that the alleged capital relocation plans could favor the south-west at the expense of other regions. However, the presidential adviser vehemently denied these claims, emphasizing President Tinubu Bola’s commitment to fairness and equity across all sections of the country.

The recent administrative decisions to relocate the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (Faan) and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s banking supervision department to Lagos were clarified as purely administrative in nature. The presidency asserts that these actions do not signal any intent to move the capital but rather aim to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in governance.