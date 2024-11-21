Prince Harry To Host Christmas Charity Event For Bereaved Military Children

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has announced plans to host a special Christmas event for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity supporting bereaved children of military families.

The virtual call, scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, will allow the royal to connect directly with young members during the festive season.

The organization revealed that Harry, who serves as the Global Ambassador for the charity, wants to bring holiday cheer to children who may find the season challenging.

“The Duke of Sussex would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas,” the charity stated. “He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them.”

The session will include pre-submitted questions from members, and Harry will also speak directly with five attendees, offering them a rare chance to learn more about his life and Christmas traditions.

Prince Harry has been involved with Scotty’s Little Soldiers since 2017. His dedication to the cause stems from his own experience of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at a young age.

In a heartfelt letter to the children earlier this month, Harry shared his empathy for their loss. “I understand, perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age,” he wrote, reflecting on his mother’s death in 1997. “We find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing.”

The Christmas call is one of several solo initiatives Harry has undertaken recently, as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, pursue individual projects. Markle has also attended events on her own, including a hospital gala and a campaign supporting mental health in October.

Despite their independent engagements, the couple remains committed to joint causes. Earlier this month, they released a joint video message for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in 2018, are parents to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

