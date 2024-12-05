Prince Harry Dismisses Divorce Rumors Amid Separate Public Appearances

Prince Harry has put an end to rumors suggesting trouble in his marriage to Meghan Markle, following speculation fueled by their recent separate appearances at public events.

Speaking at The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex addressed the ongoing scrutiny of his relationship with Markle, calling it unwarranted and exaggerated.

“Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” Harry said, according to People. “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

The prince empathized with those spreading false rumors, describing them as online trolls overly invested in his personal life.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it,” Harry remarked. “The people I feel most sorry for are the trolls. Their hopes are built up and then dashed. I genuinely feel sorry for them.”

During his conversation with NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Harry candidly discussed how media narratives have impacted him since childhood.

“I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality,” he said. “When you grow up in that environment, you question the validity of the information and recognize how dangerous it can be over time.”

Harry also joked about the potential fallout from the interview, warning Sorkin about the possibility of facing online backlash.

“I have no doubt this conversation will be spun or twisted somehow against me,” Harry said playfully. “For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault.”

Rumors about the state of the couple’s marriage gained traction after they were seen attending events individually.

On November 14, Markle appeared solo at the launch of her friends Kadi Lee and Myka Harris’ Highbrow Hippie haircare line, where she was spotted dancing without Harry. Earlier in October, she attended the Children’s Hospital LA Gala in a striking red dress.

Harry, meanwhile, has been preparing for a charity event in December as the Global Ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a UK-based charity supporting children of fallen service members.

Despite the speculation, Harry and Markle, who married in 2018, remain focused on their shared goals and family. The couple, who met in 2016, are parents to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.