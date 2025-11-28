Prison warders at Kingongo, Nyeri shoot and kill intruder  

Prison warders at the Kingongo prisons in Nyeri, shot and killed a man they said had intruded into their compound and tried to break into a house.

The man was shot in the thigh and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The victim was shot as he allegedly tried to break into a house on Thursday November 27 dawn.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and identification.

Elsewhere in Narok, police are investigating the murder of a 50-year-old man whose body was found lying in his house.

The body of Amos Makangaya Indakwa was found in his house after he had died. His body had a cut on the right foot, swollen, swollen private parts and also blood oozing from the nose, police said.

The man is believed to have been assaulted elsewhere before he went to the house where he succumbed to the injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. The motive of the incident was not known, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found floating in river Mayanja in Myanga, Bungoma County.

The police said the body did not have any visible injuries when it was discovered on Thursday evening in the Tabula C village.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and identification.

In Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County’s Kowidi area, a 27-year-old man was lynched in an incident.

The man is said to have assaulted a neighbour in a love triangle saga. Villagers responded to the issue and descended on one Peter Obala killing him.

The villagers also set his body on fire. Police responded to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.