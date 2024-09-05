Private Investigator Convicted for Receiving Sh30,000 Bribe 

A Nairobi Anti-Corruption court convicted a Director of Swift Tracing and Company Limited and a private investigator for requesting and receiving a bribe from a businessman.

The court heard that Simon Titus Yandi received a bribe of Sh30,000 from Peter Rukuwa Chege a businessman trading in academic books with the intent that he would not charge him with offences related to the sale of alleged counterfeit books.

Brand-ID Technologies Africa had contracted the accused person to conduct surveillance, Investigation, and identification of main counterfeit supplies and booksellers who are involved in the infringements of the rights of the Kenya Publishers Association. Despite the elapse of his contract at Brand-ID Technologies, the accused person went on to solicit bribes in the name of undertaking the surveillance.

Court also found him guilty of mutilating currency contrary to section 367A of the penal code.

Prosecuting Counsel Linda Otieno informed the court that the accused person tore six notes all denomination of 1,000 Kenya Currency being part of Sh30,000 that was being used as exhibits in an investigation under the Bribery Act. No 47 of 2016.

Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa ruled that the prosecution proved it is case beyond reasonable doubt after calling fifteen witnesses.

The court is set to deliver a sentence on Monday after prosecuting counsel informed the court that the accused person has a previous offence record, which she needed time to produce in court.

The Magistrate further suspended the bond terms of the accused and directed that he be remanded pending sentencing.