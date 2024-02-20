Private Security Providers Demand For Reinstatement of Suspended Firms

Private security providers have petitioned the National Assembly for the reinstatement of the licenses of 9 security firms canceled by Private Security Regulations Authority (PSRA).

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security chaired by Narok West MP Tongoyo Gabriel, officials of the Protective Security Industry Association (PSIA) led by Chairman Cosmas Mutava claimed that PSRA’s cancellation of licenses was done without following the proper procedures outlined in the PSRA Act Articles 32 and 43, which require notice and appeal before taking such a drastic measure.

The PSIA accused PSRA of disregarding the law and “demonstrating impunity.”

“There was no prior written notice to the said companies in advance and no opportunity was given for them to defend themselves or opportunity to close gaps identified. The ultimate decision which was broadcasted on social and mainstream media is deemed to be unfair, damaging, targeted and unconstitutional,” Mutava told MPs.

“We humbly appeal for the immediate revocation of the decision,” the PSIA chairman further pleaded: “as the nine companies have suffered severe loss of jobs especially for the youth, business and reputational losses.”

PSIA further demanded that the PSRA Executive ceases issuing persistent threats to security firms’ clients in the pretext of contracting unlicensed or unregistered security service providers until the process for licensing and registration will have been streamlined by the PSRA board.

At the same time, PSIA have said they will pursue legal processes to challenge pronouncements by the PSRA led by Fazul Mahamed.

Three of their members have already filed appeals with the Cabinet Secretary of Interior and Administration of National Government adding that they will continue to seek legal redress to clear these issues that hinder the growth and development of the profession in a difficult economic environment.

They regretted that their immediate estimates places job losses in the private security sector alone at between 500,000 to 700,000 due to factors fueled by new laws which they said will lead to security companies laying off up to half of their workforce to survive.

According to the latest Central Bank of Kenya Survey, the private sector plans to lay off 15 percent of its employees in 2024, which amounts to over 300,000 workers.

On February 5, PSRA issued a legal notice cancelling the licenses of nine companies.

The companies had previously passed through stringent vetting procedures and been issued with five-year operating licenses, apart from three whose applications were being processed.

Fazul has also introduced various reforms aimed at streamlining the industry.

For instance, all firms are supposed to pay their guards a minimum salary of Sh30,000.

The directive is set to be rolled out after petitioners who had opposed the move withdrew their case.