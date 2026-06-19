Probe as body of young girl is recovered from Nairobi River

Police are investigating murder after the body of a young girl was recovered from the Nairobi River in Mwiki, Kasarani Sub-County.

The incident was reported at about 2 p.m. on Thursday after a resident alerted the police to a body floating in the river.

A team of police officers visited the scene and recovered the body of an unidentified girl believed to be about six years old.

Police said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making visual identification impossible apart from the clothes the child was wearing.

Crime scene personnel documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary).

Authorities said the body will undergo a post-mortem examination as investigators work to establish the child’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Elsewhere, police in Kisii County have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside his house under circumstances suggesting it may have been moved there after his death.

The incident was reported on Thursday after the discovery of a body at Eramba Village in Bigege Sublocation, Kitutu Central Sub-County.

Police officers visited the scene and identified the deceased as Michael Ongwae Onduso.

The body was found lying on the floor of the house with visible injuries to the fingers on the left hand and the nose, while blood was seen oozing from the mouth.

Investigators also noted drag marks leading from outside the house, raising suspicion that the body may have been moved from another location before being placed inside the residence.

The scene was documented by forensic officers before the body was transferred to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and identify those responsible.