Probe as KWS officer is found dead in suspected suicide at Nakuru National Park

Detectives are investigating an incident where a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer was found dead in a suspected suicide incident at Honeymoon Camp within Nakuru National Park, police have said.

According to police, the incident was reported on June 23 by the Officer in Charge of Investigations at KWS Nakuru.

The deceased, identified as Corporal Leonard Odero, was attached to the Nakuru National Park command and was on standby duty at the time of the incident.

Police officers who visited the scene established that the officer was found dead inside his house. Authorities said he had been issued with a service rifle and ammunition while on duty.

Investigators recovered several spent cartridges at the scene and also found a handwritten note believed to have been authored by the deceased. The note was reportedly addressed to close family members and contained personal instructions.

He had apparently shot himself multiple times raising concerns among the detectives who want to know more on the same.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigation officers, who documented and collected evidence for further analysis.

Police secured the firearm as an exhibit and moved the body to Umash Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.

Sources indicated that the officer had been transferred to Nakuru National Park from Aberdare National Park approximately six weeks ago.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, although preliminary findings point to a suspected suicide.

The incident has sparked concern over mental health and psychosocial support among officers serving in security and conservation agencies.

Like police and other members of the disciplined forces, KWS rangers are going through trauma.

Dozens of rangers and police have died as a result of suicide in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

Officials say they are generally on the receiving end of all community problems. They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk. Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties. Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.