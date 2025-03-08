Probe as man opens police post in Cheboror in Kesses, Uasin Gishu

A man opened and operated a police post in Cheboror area, Kesses, Uasin Gishu without the knowledge of police authorities.

It is not clear how long Collins Leitich alias Chepkulei had operated the police post.

Police said they on March 8 at 11 am established the police post was in operation in the area without the knowledge of the authorities.

Chapkulei is a resident of Asis village of Ndugulu Location, Kesses Sub County of Uasin Gishu County.

He decided to establish police patrol base within Cherus centre in one of the building belonging to one a landlord by painting the said building with all the police force colours.

He did it without the knowledge of any senior police officers, which prompted a police probe.

Police said they are investigating the issue. They want to know for how long the man had operated the facility and if some of the colleagues knew about it.

Locals will be asked to state if they were arrested and taken to the facility.

Such facilities go through a beauracratic process to be launched and operated.