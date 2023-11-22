Probe as Two Bodies Found In Pub in Salgaa After Consumption of Alcohol

Police are investigating the death of two people whose bodies were found in a bar at Salgaa Trading Center in Nakuru County.

There were running battles between police and some locals on Tuesday evening following the incident. The protesters stoned police who were removing the bodies.

The exchange went on for an hour before the second body was removed. The men are believed to have died after consumption of illicit brew, police and locals said.

Consumption of brew is rampant in the area. Rongai Sub-county police commander Wilberforce Sacharani said the first unknown body was found early Tuesday morning and the second victim succumbed in the evening following a chest congestion.

He said they are investigating the incident.

Salgaa Business community chairperson Livingstone Sawe and former Salgaa civic leader Joshua Cheruiyot said that the first person who is unknown male lost his life early in the morning before another lady lost her life in the evening in the same pub.

He said the owner of the pub has numerous bars around and they believe he trades in dangerous alcohol.

The locals want the police to crack the whip on the owners of the pubs who are engaging in the business in disregard of the health regulations.