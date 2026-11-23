A well-known Zimbabwean preacher has been arrested on indecent assault and sodomy allegations, local police said.

Uebert Angel, who leads an international charismatic church with branches around the world, was arrested during a church service in Harare on Sunday. Pictures and footage of the dramatic arrest have since been circulated online.

In one video, a convoy of vehicles is seen escorting the self-styled prophet as he sits in the back of a police van surrounded by armed police officers.

The controversial founder of Spirit Embassy was also appointed Zimbabwe’s special presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas back in 2021 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In 2023, he made headlines when an undercover report by Al Jazeera claimed that he had offered to use his diplomatic status to launder large amounts of money through a gold-smuggling scheme in the country.

According to the Qatar-based network, Angel, 48, told reporters working undercover that the scheme was approved by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwean police only released a brief statement confirming his arrest but a member of his team told reporters the British Zimbabwean national was still in police custody and it was unclear when he’d make an appearance in court.

“It can be in the afternoon or tomorrow [Tuesday]. We are still within the legal framework [for him to appear in court],” Professor Lovemore Madhuku told state-owned broadcaster ZBC in a clip posted online.

This is not the first time the prominent preacher has been accused of improper behaviour.

A report by local online publication ZimLIVE in 2021 said that Angel had previously faced allegations of sexual impropriety from several women, at least five of whom are in England. The charismatic preacher has denied the allegations, the outlet added at the time.

Angel’s church has branches in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the UK and he known for his ties to other African preachers like Malawian televangelist Shepherd Bushiri.

By BBC News