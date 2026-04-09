Prosecutors seek Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records after Florida arrest

Prosecutors are seeking all the records connected to Tiger Woods’ prescription medications, including dosage and warnings about driving on pill bottles, court documents show.

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a car crash in Florida last month. The golfer has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A court filing on Tuesday shows a legal request, which could provide the evidence prosecutors need for their case against Woods, will be issued on 22 April.

The golfer’s lawyers did not immediately respond to the BBC’s request for comment

Woods’ lawyers can fight against the subpoena or legal order regarding prescription records by objecting to it within 10 days. If not, the subpoena will be issued on 22 April, according to filing in court.

Police earlier this month released body camera footage capturing the aftermath of the incident involving Woods, showing the golfer after his vehicle clipped a truck and rolled over.

In the full video, Woods appears calm, kneeling on one knee as he tells officers: “I looked down at my phone, and all of a sudden, boom.”

No one was injured in the crash, though Woods had to crawl out through the passenger door to free himself.

He passed a breathalyser test but declined to take a urinalysis screening for other drugs, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Woods told officers he had not consumed alcohol that day. When asked about any prescription medication, he responded, “I take a few”, adding he had done so earlier in the morning.

He then listed the medication, though that portion of the footage was redacted.

Officers told Woods they suspected his “normal faculties” were impaired by an “unknown substance”.

Authorities later reported finding two white pills in his pocket, identified as hydrocodone, an opioid commonly prescribed to treat pain.

Earlier, speaking about the incident, Woods wrote on X: “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my wellbeing and work toward lasting recovery.”

The incident marks Woods’ second arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In 2017, he was discovered asleep in a haphazardly parked car 15 miles from his Florida home. A toxicology report at the time found that he had five drugs in his system, including prescription pain medications and sleep aids, at the time of his arrest.

In a 2009 crash, Woods was found to have sleeping pills in his system. He was not arrested for DUI in that incident.

By BBC News