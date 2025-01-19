Protests as Molo youth leader is found murdered

A popular youth leader and outspoken government critic Richard Raymond Otieno was found dead after being killed by unknown people.

Otieno, also known as “Molo President”, was found dead in Molo after he was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants with an axe.

He was killed and his body was discovered outside the gate to his rented apartment Saturday night, police said.

Police said they are investigating claims he had received death threats by unknown people in the past days.

Outraged locals stormed a local mortuary where his body had been taken, removed it, and took to the streets in protest, demanding justice for Otieno.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani mourned the death and asked police to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Dear constituents, this morning we have woken up to the sad news of the death of a youth leader, trailblazer and community mobilizer, Richard Raymond.”

“Unconfirmed reports reveal that Raymond, met his untimely death under mysterious circumstances last night (Saturday) and his body was discovered outside the gate to his rented apartment,” he said.

He said although the circumstances surrounding this murder most foul have not yet been established, it is believed that Raymond was headed home when unknown assailants accosted and attacked him, inflicting serious injuries on him, leading to his death.

“I have known Raymond throughout my political career and he has been a true champion on issues affecting the youth, women and less privileged in the society. His contributions to the sociopolitical welfare of the community living within the larger Molo Constituency and Nakuru County by extension, have been profound and have impacted on many lives.”

The MP said unfortunately, the cruel hand of death “has robbed us one of Molo’s true sons whose bravery, steadfastness and courage even in times of adversity shall be missed by all those whose lives he touched in one way or another.”

He added he had been in contact with the Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, the Nakuru County and Molo security teams and demanded expeditious investigations into this matter.

He urged the locals to remain calm and give the investigative bodies time to conduct their investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

Police said they are investigating the murder.