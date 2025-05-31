PS Bitok praises CBE, says it the best in the world 

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok Friday termed the Competency-Based Education (CBE) as “the best education system in the world”.

Bitok cited its focus on nurturing learners’ individual passions and talents.

This comes amid confusion in the industry over the system.

The uncertainty has fueled anxiety in schools as 1.2 million learners prepare to transition from Grade 9 to Grade 10.

In response, the Ministry of Education has convened over 1,000 stakeholders to refine and guide the implementation of CBE and has pledged to recruit 24,000 new teachers this year to ensure the system is well-facilitated and effectively rolled out.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Baringo High School in Eldama Ravine, Bitok emphasised that the new model marks a significant shift from the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), aiming to produce a more capable and self-driven generation.

“CBE is the best education system in the world because it gives our youth the potential to showcase their talents. We are going to use our new system called KEMIS to ensure that we have 100 per cent transition from Junior School to Senior School,” said Bitok.

“We are expecting 1.2 million children to transition from Junior School to senior school, and everything is in place to ensure that all the children have a place in senior school.”

Bitok also announced the government will employ a further 24,000 teachers by the end the year to boost teacher-learner ratio in public schools.

Bitok said the recruitment will push the number of teachers hired in the last 2 years to 100,000.

76,000 teachers have already been hired across junior and secondary education levels to boost staffing levels and to help schools cope with the demands of the Curriculum-Based Education implementation.

A further 16,000 teachers will be hired from next year as the Government targets the 116,000 pledged in five years under the current administration.