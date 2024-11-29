PS Inyangala: Moi University Is Regaining Its Footing

The Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research, Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, has expressed confidence that Moi University is regaining its footing after years of financial difficulties.

After meeting with officials from the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) at Jogoo House, the PS described the university’s progress as a significant milestone.

“My alma mater, the great Moi University, is on the path to roaring back stronger! Responsive and committed,” she posted on X after the meeting.

Since Moi University reopened, we’ve engaged UASU & KUSU officials at Chapter & National levels. Today’s meeting at Jogoo House marks a key milestone in streamlining operations. My alma mater, the great Moi University, is on the path to roaring back stronger! Responsive &… pic.twitter.com/Tj5RuhBb5T — Dr Beatrice Muganda Inyangala (@Bettymuganda17) November 28, 2024

However, the university remains under scrutiny as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigates Sh2 billion worth of projects at the institution.

EACC North Rift Regional Manager Charles Rasugu confirmed that the university council members have been summoned for interviews and to record statements concerning 11 major projects, including construction and installations, some of which have raised red flags.

The investigations focus on several projects, including the proposed Sh726.4 million School of Public Health, Dentistry, and Nursing, a Sh1.1 billion library at the Annex Campus, and various electrical and mechanical installations valued at millions of shillings.

Concerns have been raised about alleged irregularities, with some projects reportedly incomplete or stalled.

Also Read: Moi University Vice-Chancellor Appears Before EACC Over Sh2.2 Billion Graft Probe

Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kosgey, who was grilled for over 10 hours by EACC officials on November 20, said the university is cooperating with the probe. He assured the public that further clarification would be provided in due course.

The university council, led by Chairman Dr. Humphrey Njuguna, acknowledged the long-standing financial challenges, including reduced government capitation and declining student enrollment.

The shift to the differentiated unit cost model for university funding reduced government contributions from 80% to 38%, leaving Moi University with a significant revenue gap.

Njuguna explained that the gap was initially filled through privately sponsored student programs, which were disrupted by the 2016 KCSE reforms.

Additionally, first-year student placements have fallen far below the institution’s declared capacity, further straining finances.

The university has received assurances from the Ministry of Education, the National Treasury, and other government entities of financial support amounting to Sh3.5 billion to stabilize operations.

Njuguna emphasized that reports suggesting Sh2.2 billion was squandered are misleading, clarifying that the figure represents the total cost of projects under investigation, some of which have not commenced.