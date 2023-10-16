PS Mangeni Injured in Accident in Busia 

Micro medium and small enterprise Principal Secretary Susan Mangeni was Monday admitted in hospital after being injured in a road accident at Korinda area, Busia County.

Police said her four wheel drive car clashed on a motorcyclist in Korinda area.

The impact caused the release of an airbag which seriously injured her and the driver, police said.

The fate of the rider was not immediately known after the 3 pm accident.

Police confirmed the PS was out of danger. She complained of pain in the face and chest.

She was admitted hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...