PSC Releases Interview Schedule For 109 PS Candidates

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced a five-day schedule for interviews of 109 shortlisted candidates for the position of Principal Secretary (PS).

The interviews will commence on Monday, January 27, 2025, and conclude on Friday, January 31, 2025.

PSC CEO Anthony Muchiri stated that the interviews will take place at the Public Service Commission offices on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.

“Candidates are required to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled interview time,” he said.

Shortlisted candidates must bring original documents, including their national ID, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and other supporting documentation.

They are also required to have clearance certificates from KRA, HELB, CRB, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). Additionally, candidates must provide a recommendation from relevant professional bodies and associations, if applicable.

Among the shortlisted candidates are prominent figures, including social media influencer Gabriel Oguda, former MP Wilson Sossion, former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda, ex-KMPDU Secretary-General Oluga Ouma, and former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany. Others include Dr. Ken Okemwa, Gladys Some, Dr. Kubai Kababeri, and Joseph Limo.

PSC revealed that 2,517 Kenyans applied for the positions following the advertisement in November 2024. The application period closed on December 4, 2024.

The commission has called on the public to submit any credible information regarding the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits or via email to principalsecretary2024@publicservice.go.ke by January 24, 2025.

The PSC Chairperson, Anthony Muchiri, explained that the vacancies arose due to reassignments within various executive ranks.

“Article 155(3)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, mandates the Public Service Commission to recommend individuals for nomination and appointment as Principal Secretaries. This process is in line with that provision,” he said.

The detailed interview schedule is available on the PSC’s official website, www.publicservice.go.ke.