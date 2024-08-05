PSC ‘Wants to Talk’ to Gen-Zs After MPs Task ex-AG Muturi to Clean it Up Urgently

Kenya’s Public Service Commission, the statutory employer of all civil servants in the country, has suffered a digital backlash after it sought views on its mandate on X.

The users blasted the commission for failing to hire interns and for what they said were “unfair and discriminatory terms” endured by many civil servants. For example, the users claimed that the staff hired under President William Ruto’s pet project, Universal Health Coverage, had inadequate pay and no career progression.

“What happened to equal work for equal pay?” a user asked.

The commission was also criticized for delaying or ignoring applications for vacant senior posts.

The X users pointed out that the PSC had a deep-seated problem within the system, one that prioritizes connections over competence and fairness.

The public upbraiding of the PSC came a day after the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments asked former Attorney General Justin Muturi to clean up the corruption, nepotism, and inefficiencies in the delivery of public services. Muturi is the Cabinet secretary nominee for the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development.

“Good morning, do you think we should have an X space to discuss issues related to our mandate?” the commission had asked in an online poll.

But the public was skeptical. One user questioned why the PSC, known for its lack of public engagement and legendary lethargy, was suddenly open to discussing its mandate.

“What has changed that you are now ‘willing to discuss’? It is not very good use of both our times as you will not do anything after the ‘discussion’,” said a user, citing the bureaucratic inaction that bedevils the public service.

The public raised the same issues that MPs had tasked Muturi to fix upon the approval of his appointment.

“The only issue we want to discuss is the criteria you use for shortlisting. How can one person be unsuccessful (in) over ten applications yet they match all the requirements,” asked one user.

MPs had raised the issue of the opacity in hiring government officers and asked Muturi to make the process more transparent so that Kenyans can track who gets jobs and whether they merit the appointments.

“Are your hiring processes open and fair?” one user asked, and another responded, citing the widespread perception that the process is usually a sham.

“When and how can [the hiring] be fair…They give [jobs] to someone they know. By the time they advertise they already have a candidate. For you, they need to exploit you on internship programmes,” the user said.

Another added, “I feel we should pay you people a visit…because how on earth am I qualified with a degree and other certifications and (I am) not successful for even kazi ya mkono huko PSC (menial jobs within the PSC)? 12 applications all unsuccessful? Or you’re advertising for formalities only.”

Corruption in promotions for those already employed also came up during Muturi’s parliamentary vetting, and also on the X replies to the commission.

“Deal with corruption within PSC. Many public servants have to bribe their way to get even merited promotions. So many have successfully interviewed for promotions but PSC has delayed to formalise their promotions,” a user said.

The perception of corruption and bribery for government jobs, also affects new applicants.

“Just sort out the mess in your recruitment process and do the right thing. We cant engage with your mediocrity, tribalist and nepotistic brand of recruitment,” the user noted.

Questions about the internship programme, which MPs slammed as flawed, also surfaced as Kenyans questioned why the PSC was not doing its job as clearly stipulated in the Constitution.

Another user questioned the functionality of the application portal.

“I am really disappointed in you. You’ve made it hard to even access your portal,” the user said.

It is unclear if the commission will go ahead with the public engagement more so after the hostile digital reception, and the public exposure of its poor performance, corrupt and inefficient service delivery, and general malaise.